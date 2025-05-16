Left Menu

UK Stock Indices Rise Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce

Britain's main stock indices climbed on Friday, set to close the week higher, boosted by a U.S.-China trade agreement. The FTSE 100 rose to its highest in nearly two months. Investor sentiment was buoyed by positive corporate earnings and reduced recession risks, despite some cautious optimism.

Updated: 16-05-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's primary stock indices saw an upswing on Friday, tracking toward a week marked by a significant trade truce between the United States and China, promising higher closures.

By mid-morning, the FTSE 100 had advanced by 0.6%, reaching its highest peak in almost two months. The prominent blue-chip index seemed poised for an over 1% weekly rise, should the gains persist.

The midcap index climbed 0.5%, aiming for its sixth consecutive week of gains, with investors encouraged by eased recession worries due to the trade truce, along with favorable economic data and mostly positive corporate earnings. Healthcare stocks led the day's gains, while gold miners dipped amidst a strengthening dollar and lessening trade fears.

