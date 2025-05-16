UK Stock Indices Rise Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce

Britain's primary stock indices saw an upswing on Friday, tracking toward a week marked by a significant trade truce between the United States and China, promising higher closures.

By mid-morning, the FTSE 100 had advanced by 0.6%, reaching its highest peak in almost two months. The prominent blue-chip index seemed poised for an over 1% weekly rise, should the gains persist.

The midcap index climbed 0.5%, aiming for its sixth consecutive week of gains, with investors encouraged by eased recession worries due to the trade truce, along with favorable economic data and mostly positive corporate earnings. Healthcare stocks led the day's gains, while gold miners dipped amidst a strengthening dollar and lessening trade fears.

