Emami Ltd Shines in Q4FY25 with Double-Digit Domestic Growth; Global Expansion Resilient

Emami Ltd reported a 10.5% rise in Q4FY25 profit, driven by strong domestic volume growth and strategic brand management. Despite urban demand challenges, key brands like Navratna and BoroPlus thrived. International operations grew by 6%, revealing resilience amid geopolitical volatility. Emami plans strategic expansions and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid challenging urban demand, Emami Ltd, a homegrown FMCG firm, made notable strides in the March quarter of FY25, recording a 10.5% increase in consolidated profit, amounting to Rs 162.17 crore. This impressive uptick was driven by robust volume growth in its core sectors, marking a significant achievement for the company.

Featuring a revenue boost to Rs 963.05 crore this quarter, up from Rs 891.24 crore in the previous fiscal, Emami's strategic brand portfolio and distribution capabilities enabled double-digit growth, particularly among staples such as Navratna and BoroPlus. The company also saw a 6% rise in its international business, despite geopolitical challenges.

Emami is focusing on further strengthening its core brands, exploring expansions, and anticipating a gradual recovery backed by favorable fiscal policies. With a special interim dividend declared, Emami celebrates its 50-year milestone, marking both financial success and a promising outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

