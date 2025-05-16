Left Menu

Gas Leak Sparks Blaze in Mumbai Bus, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out on a stationary bus at Marve bus station in Mumbai due to a suspected gas leak. The incident, involving a CNG-powered midibus, resulted in no injuries as there were no passengers onboard. This marks the second fire incident involving a BEST bus within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:49 IST
In a dramatic incident on Friday morning, a stationary bus caught fire due to a suspected gas leak at Mumbai's Marve bus station, officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking reported.

No injuries were recorded as the midibus, powered by CNG, was devoid of passengers at the time of the incident. Firefighters quickly subdued the blaze, preventing potential disaster.

The charred remains of the vehicle were promptly towed to the Malad depot for further inspection. This marks the second bus fire for BEST in under a month, the previous occurring near Churchgate railway station.

