Arif Khan Achieves India's Best Finish in Men's Slalom at Winter Olympics

Arif Mohammad Khan secured India's best-ever finish in the men's slalom at the Winter Olympics, placing 39th in Milan Cortina. He clocked a combined time of 2:41.60. This marks an improvement from Kishore Ratna Rai's 49th-place finish in 1988. Khan's journey was supported by crowdfunding.

Updated: 16-02-2026 21:12 IST
Arif Mohammad Khan

In a remarkable achievement for Indian alpine skiing, Arif Mohammad Khan secured the country's best-ever finish in the men's slalom event at the Winter Olympics held in Milan Cortina.

Khan completed his runs at the Stelvio Ski Centre with a combined time of 2:41.60, earning him the 39th position. Despite being the last among those who completed both runs, this finish surpasses Kishore Ratna Rai's previous best for India, a 49th place in the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics.

Though Khan's timing was 47.99 seconds behind gold medalist Loic Meillard of Switzerland, his effort represents a significant milestone. Khan's participation in this Olympics was made possible through a crowdfunding initiative. The event wraps up India's campaign at the Winter Olympics, with Khan having also competed in the giant slalom at Beijing 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

