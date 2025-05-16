Collaboration to Transform Assam's Growth Trajectory
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed enhancing infrastructure and supply chains in the Northeast. They aim to collaborate on muga silk, palm oil, and agarwood production, tourism opportunities, and vibrant village development to align with the Prime Minister's vision.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held pivotal talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, focusing on advancing Northeast India's infrastructure and supply chains.
The collaboration includes boosting sectors like muga silk, palm oil, agarwood production, tourism, and transforming border villages into vibrant communities.
The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Assam aim to implement a comprehensive framework for sustainable growth, addressing connectivity and power challenges, while aligning with Prime Minister Modi's transformative vision.
