Odisha's OMC: A Beacon of Sustainable Mining and Economic Growth

In a significant move reflecting Odisha's industrial ambitions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the reactivation of the Dubuna iron ore mine in Keonjhar district on Friday. After a lengthy dormancy, the facility is set to yield substantial increases in iron ore and manganese production.

Majhi's announcement coincided with the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a public sector undertaking crucial to the state's economic and mineral wealth. Majhi emphasized the OMC's impressive evolution from a modest turnover of Rs 1 crore to an impressive Rs 23,600 crore.

He also launched initiatives to promote sustainable mining and renewable energy, including new IT modules for operational efficiency. These steps underline OMC's role in propelling Odisha's economic growth, combating illegal mining, and providing citizens with employment and improved living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)