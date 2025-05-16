Left Menu

Odisha's OMC: A Beacon of Sustainable Mining and Economic Growth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the reopening of Dubuna iron ore mine, projecting significant production boosts. The Odisha Mining Corporation's 70th anniversary highlighted its rapid growth, with efforts to curb illegal mining and enhance its economic contribution. New IT systems and renewable energy projects were also inaugurated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:10 IST
Odisha's OMC: A Beacon of Sustainable Mining and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move reflecting Odisha's industrial ambitions, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the reactivation of the Dubuna iron ore mine in Keonjhar district on Friday. After a lengthy dormancy, the facility is set to yield substantial increases in iron ore and manganese production.

Majhi's announcement coincided with the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), a public sector undertaking crucial to the state's economic and mineral wealth. Majhi emphasized the OMC's impressive evolution from a modest turnover of Rs 1 crore to an impressive Rs 23,600 crore.

He also launched initiatives to promote sustainable mining and renewable energy, including new IT modules for operational efficiency. These steps underline OMC's role in propelling Odisha's economic growth, combating illegal mining, and providing citizens with employment and improved living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025