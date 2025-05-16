Left Menu

Railway Ministry Revamps Train Upgradation Scheme to Include New Classes

The Railway Ministry has updated its upgradation scheme to include new train classes like Vistadome and 3E. The scheme, which allows passengers to upgrade to higher classes, introduces a new hierarchy for seating and sleeping accommodations. Provisions for future classes and user warnings have been incorporated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:17 IST
Railway Ministry Revamps Train Upgradation Scheme to Include New Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has revised its upgradation scheme to incorporate new train classes such as Vistadome non-AC, Executive Anubhuti, and Third AC Economy. The updated framework seeks to optimize available seating by allowing full-fare passengers an opportunity to move to higher classes, given vacant accommodations.

Introduced in 2006, the scheme applies to all trains, including sitting accommodations, but was last amended in 2014. The changes now bring post-2014 introductions like Vistadome non-AC, Vistadome coach, Executive Anubhuti, and 3E into the hierarchy for upgradation, enhancing passenger options and flexibility.

Provisions are made for future class additions, allowing upgradation based on fare to the next two levels. The implementation obliges reservation software to cater to new scenarios, ensuring an efficient transition for those opting for automatic upgrades without extra costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025