Railway Ministry Revamps Train Upgradation Scheme to Include New Classes

The Railway Ministry has revised its upgradation scheme to incorporate new train classes such as Vistadome non-AC, Executive Anubhuti, and Third AC Economy. The updated framework seeks to optimize available seating by allowing full-fare passengers an opportunity to move to higher classes, given vacant accommodations.

Introduced in 2006, the scheme applies to all trains, including sitting accommodations, but was last amended in 2014. The changes now bring post-2014 introductions like Vistadome non-AC, Vistadome coach, Executive Anubhuti, and 3E into the hierarchy for upgradation, enhancing passenger options and flexibility.

Provisions are made for future class additions, allowing upgradation based on fare to the next two levels. The implementation obliges reservation software to cater to new scenarios, ensuring an efficient transition for those opting for automatic upgrades without extra costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)