Delhi's Drive Towards a Greener Future: 500 New Electric Buses to Hit the Roads

The push for a greener commute in Delhi is gaining momentum, with 500 new electric buses scheduled to be rolled out in the upcoming two months, transport minister Pankaj Singh confirmed on Friday. The ambitious plan doesn't stop here, as the capital aims to welcome 1,000 such buses by the end of the year.

Singh's remarks come post a review meeting centered on incorporating electric buses into the city's public transport system. Emphasizing the government's commitment to cleaner and more efficient commuting, Singh underlined the strategic movement towards solidifying Delhi's image as India's electric vehicle capital.

Public transport in Delhi is set for a transformative shift, as route rationalisation plans are underway to seamlessly integrate these electric buses. Operating on shorter routes where larger buses face hurdles, the DEVI buses will enhance last-mile connectivity. Key stakeholders, including prominent bus concessionaires, are urged to expedite the deployment and expand EV charging infrastructure.

