King Charles III Climbs Sunday Times Rich List to Rank 238

King Charles III's wealth grew by around GBP 30 million, securing him the 238th spot in the 2025 Sunday Times Rich List. The list also notes the Hinduja family as the wealthiest in the UK, and highlights economic challenges affecting the number of UK billionaires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising turn of events, King Charles III has seen his wealth grow by approximately GBP 30 million in the past year, according to the 2025 'Sunday Times Rich List' released recently.

The 76-year-old monarch has climbed 20 places to rank 238th, sharing the spot with former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

Meanwhile, the list, which tracks the wealth of 350 of the UK's richest entities, continues to be topped by the Indian-origin Hinduja family, despite their considerable financial setbacks in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

