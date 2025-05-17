Ghana to Revive Cocoa Sector with 200,000-Hectare Plantation Plan

The Government of Ghana has unveiled an ambitious plan to rejuvenate its ailing cocoa sector through the acquisition of 200,000 hectares of land for large-scale cocoa plantations, aimed at restoring national production to the historic level of one million metric tonnes. The announcement was made by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, during the official inauguration of a new eleven-member Board of Directors for the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance in Accra.

A Strategic Response to Declining Production

Ghana, once celebrated as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, has witnessed a sharp decline in cocoa production over the past few years. The country’s output, which peaked at one million metric tonnes, has plummeted to approximately 500,000 metric tonnes—a worrying trend that has threatened the livelihoods of thousands of cocoa farmers and undermined the country's economy.

Dr. Forson expressed deep concern over the downturn, attributing it to mismanagement and systemic inefficiencies in recent years. “Cocoa has always been the mainstay of our economy, and that must not change,” he asserted. “Unfortunately, massive mismanagement in recent years has led to a worrying downturn in both production and financial stability. It is time to act decisively.”

Massive Plantation Drive to Complement Smallholders

Central to the government’s recovery plan is the acquisition of 200,000 hectares of land to establish government-led cocoa plantation farms. This initiative, to be carried out by COCOBOD, is designed to complement the existing operations of smallholder cocoa farmers, who have traditionally been the backbone of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

Dr. Forson emphasized that the plantations will not replace smallholder farms but will instead serve as a supplemental engine for growth, sustainability, and increased output. He reiterated the importance of cocoa as a strategic asset for Ghana, not just in terms of export earnings, but also for its broader socio-economic impact, particularly in rural communities.

Legal Reform and Stronger Governance

A key feature of the new COCOBOD governance framework is a legal reform that mandates the inclusion of the Minister for Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana on the COCOBOD Board. Dr. Forson, now a member by law, highlighted this structural adjustment as a step toward better fiscal oversight, policy coherence, and institutional accountability.

He pledged full support from the Ministry of Finance, stating, “We are committed to providing all necessary resources and strategic support to ensure COCOBOD succeeds in turning this sector around.”

Tackling Pests, Diseases, and Regional Disparities

Another major concern raised was the widespread destruction of cocoa farms by diseases, especially in the Western Region—a traditionally productive area for cocoa farming. Dr. Forson acknowledged that many farms in this region have been rendered barren, significantly dragging down national output and affecting farmer incomes.

He called for an aggressive and scientifically-informed campaign to rehabilitate diseased farms, replace infected trees, and provide training and inputs to affected farmers. The rehabilitation drive is expected to be implemented in tandem with the new plantation program, ensuring a comprehensive response to the sector’s multifaceted challenges.

A New Chapter for COCOBOD

The newly appointed Chairman of the COCOBOD Board, Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, outlined his vision to reposition COCOBOD as a world-class institution. He promised sweeping reforms aimed at resetting, retooling, and repositioning the agency to become more efficient, transparent, and performance-driven.

Under Dr. Ampofo’s leadership, the Board intends to prioritize research and development, enhance collaboration with farmer cooperatives, and introduce innovative financing models to make the sector more resilient and competitive.

A Sector Poised for Renewal

The government’s new cocoa recovery agenda marks a turning point in Ghana’s agricultural policy. With robust political commitment, financial backing, and a renewed governance framework, the cocoa sector is poised for a significant rebound.

If executed effectively, the plantation scheme could not only restore Ghana’s cocoa production to record levels but also stabilize rural economies, increase foreign exchange earnings, and reaffirm the country’s leadership in the global cocoa market.