FAA Announces Temporary Flight Cuts at Newark to Combat Congestion

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is poised to temporarily reduce flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport. This decision follows a series of negotiations with major U.S. airlines to mitigate congestion and delays.

FAA held meetings to determine an acceptable balance in reducing airline operations while addressing each airline's needs. A temporary arrival rate of 28 aircraft per hour is set until the runway construction's conclusion on June 15, excluding Saturdays until the year's end.

The move targets reducing overscheduling and disruption in flight services, particularly amid equipment outages and staff shortages. FAA's proposal is seen as a crucial step in managing flight schedules efficiently during periods of overwhelm at Newark.

(With inputs from agencies.)