US Headlines: Government Turmoil, Credit Downgrade, and Migration Disputes

The US sees domestic upheavals with Republicans blocking a Trump tax bill, followed by a Moody's rating downgrade. Legal challenges surround Trump's deportation policy. The Justice Department plans a DEA-ATF merger, amidst a New Jersey Transit strike affecting commuters. Meanwhile, a surprise escape stunt unfolds at a New Orleans jail.

Updated: 17-05-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Republicans in the US House have stalled President Trump's ambitious tax bill due to spending concerns. Shortly after, Moody's announced a downgrade of the US credit rating, citing the nation's mounting debt as a critical factor.

Concurrently, the Trump administration faced legal setbacks when the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a block preventing the swift deportation of migrants to non-native countries without considering their safety.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is moving towards merging two key agencies, DEA and ATF, to streamline federal responses to drug and firearms offenses, though this proposal awaits Congressional approval.

