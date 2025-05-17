US Headlines: Government Turmoil, Credit Downgrade, and Migration Disputes
The US sees domestic upheavals with Republicans blocking a Trump tax bill, followed by a Moody's rating downgrade. Legal challenges surround Trump's deportation policy. The Justice Department plans a DEA-ATF merger, amidst a New Jersey Transit strike affecting commuters. Meanwhile, a surprise escape stunt unfolds at a New Orleans jail.
In a dramatic turn of events, Republicans in the US House have stalled President Trump's ambitious tax bill due to spending concerns. Shortly after, Moody's announced a downgrade of the US credit rating, citing the nation's mounting debt as a critical factor.
Concurrently, the Trump administration faced legal setbacks when the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a block preventing the swift deportation of migrants to non-native countries without considering their safety.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is moving towards merging two key agencies, DEA and ATF, to streamline federal responses to drug and firearms offenses, though this proposal awaits Congressional approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Deportation Plans Stir Tensions with Libya: A New Chapter in U.S. Immigration Policy
Wisconsin Judge's Indictment Sparks Immigration Policy Clash
States Clash With Trump's Administration Over Federal Funding and Immigration Policy
Justice Department Eyes Major Agency Merger: DEA and ATF to Combine
Suspending Habeas Corpus: A New Frontier in U.S. Immigration Policy?