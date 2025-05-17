US Headlines: Government Turmoil, Credit Downgrade, and Migration Disputes

In a dramatic turn of events, Republicans in the US House have stalled President Trump's ambitious tax bill due to spending concerns. Shortly after, Moody's announced a downgrade of the US credit rating, citing the nation's mounting debt as a critical factor.

Concurrently, the Trump administration faced legal setbacks when the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a block preventing the swift deportation of migrants to non-native countries without considering their safety.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is moving towards merging two key agencies, DEA and ATF, to streamline federal responses to drug and firearms offenses, though this proposal awaits Congressional approval.

