Dramatic Helicopter Emergency Landing in Kedarnath

A heli ambulance from AIIMS, Rishikesh made an emergency landing in Kedarnath due to a technical issue. The ambulance was on a rescue mission when the problem arose, causing the tail rotor to break. Fortunately, all three onboard, including two doctors and the pilot, are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heli ambulance, part of a rescue team from AIIMS, Rishikesh, narrowly avoided disaster as it made an emergency landing in Kedarnath on Saturday. The incident involved a malfunction, specifically the breakage of the tail rotor.

The aircraft was on a mission to rescue a pilgrim experiencing respiratory distress when the technical issue necessitated the emergency action. The quick-thinking pilot managed to land safely without injuring the two accompanying doctors or himself.

According to District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Chaubey, who also serves as the nodal officer for Heli Services, everyone on board emerged unscathed from the tense episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

