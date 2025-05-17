Dramatic Helicopter Emergency Landing in Kedarnath

A heli ambulance, part of a rescue team from AIIMS, Rishikesh, narrowly avoided disaster as it made an emergency landing in Kedarnath on Saturday. The incident involved a malfunction, specifically the breakage of the tail rotor.

The aircraft was on a mission to rescue a pilgrim experiencing respiratory distress when the technical issue necessitated the emergency action. The quick-thinking pilot managed to land safely without injuring the two accompanying doctors or himself.

According to District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Chaubey, who also serves as the nodal officer for Heli Services, everyone on board emerged unscathed from the tense episode.

