Nagaland Business Shutdown Looms Amid Dispute Over Urban Local Body Representation

The Nagaland government urges the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry to reconsider a planned indefinite shutdown of businesses across nine districts. The dispute centers on demands for the inclusion of business community representatives in Urban Local Bodies, particularly town councils, a matter already under government review.

In Nagaland, an indefinite business shutdown proposed across nine districts, scheduled to start on May 19, hangs in the balance as tensions rise. The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) calls for representation in Urban Local Bodies, a demand yet to be fully met.

The state government, with substantial prior efforts, has already nominated members of the business community into key civic discussions. However, CNCCI is pressing for formal inclusion across all nine district headquarters. The Nagaland government's attempt to integrate business voices, particularly in essential commodity pricing, has seen partial success.

Recent discussions in a cabinet meeting have sanctioned some allowances. Yet, the lack of a formal written assurance from the government could propel the shutdown forward. The situation remains fluid as the state continues efforts to address the pressing demands of CNCCI and the DCCIs.

