Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambition to Create 1 Crore 'Crorepati' SHG Members

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious initiative to empower one crore women in Self Help Groups (SHGs), transforming them into 'crorepatis' as part of a plan to boost the state's economy to USD one trillion.

He detailed various economic projects, including solar power generation units and petrol pumps, aimed at enhancing economic opportunities for these groups. Currently, SHGs produce 1,000 MW of solar power, and allocations for another 1,000 MW are in progress.

Moreover, the state aims to increase SHG participation in urban areas and guarantee health security through annual health check-ups. WE Hub, a nodal unit for women entrepreneurs, supports these efforts, with a strategic goal of influencing future assembly elections through SHG votes.

