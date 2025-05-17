Left Menu

Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambition to Create 1 Crore 'Crorepati' SHG Members

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to transform one crore women of Self Help Groups into 'crorepatis' while elevating the state to a USD one trillion economy. Initiatives include solar power and petrol pump projects, alongside health security for SHG members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:36 IST
Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambition to Create 1 Crore 'Crorepati' SHG Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious initiative to empower one crore women in Self Help Groups (SHGs), transforming them into 'crorepatis' as part of a plan to boost the state's economy to USD one trillion.

He detailed various economic projects, including solar power generation units and petrol pumps, aimed at enhancing economic opportunities for these groups. Currently, SHGs produce 1,000 MW of solar power, and allocations for another 1,000 MW are in progress.

Moreover, the state aims to increase SHG participation in urban areas and guarantee health security through annual health check-ups. WE Hub, a nodal unit for women entrepreneurs, supports these efforts, with a strategic goal of influencing future assembly elections through SHG votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025