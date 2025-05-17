Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambition to Create 1 Crore 'Crorepati' SHG Members
The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to transform one crore women of Self Help Groups into 'crorepatis' while elevating the state to a USD one trillion economy. Initiatives include solar power and petrol pump projects, alongside health security for SHG members.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious initiative to empower one crore women in Self Help Groups (SHGs), transforming them into 'crorepatis' as part of a plan to boost the state's economy to USD one trillion.
He detailed various economic projects, including solar power generation units and petrol pumps, aimed at enhancing economic opportunities for these groups. Currently, SHGs produce 1,000 MW of solar power, and allocations for another 1,000 MW are in progress.
Moreover, the state aims to increase SHG participation in urban areas and guarantee health security through annual health check-ups. WE Hub, a nodal unit for women entrepreneurs, supports these efforts, with a strategic goal of influencing future assembly elections through SHG votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Solar Power Boosts Healthcare in Rural Karnataka
Coal India's Green Energy Leap: New Solar Power Initiative in Uttar Pradesh
ACME Solar Powers Up: First Phase of Sikar Solar Project Goes Live
NLCIL and RVUNL Ink Deal for 810 MW Solar Power Boost in Rajasthan
Delhi Assembly to Shine with Solar Power: A First in India