BYJU'S Founder Reflects on Financial Missteps Amidst EdTech Challenges

BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran admits that opting for a USD 1.2 billion term loan in 2021, despite having sufficient equity funding, was a significant error. Raveendran also addressed the challenges and lost opportunities faced by the company, including regulatory issues and financial difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:34 IST
BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a candid interview with ANI, Byju Raveendran, the founder of BYJU'S, acknowledged that the decision to secure a USD 1.2 billion term loan in 2021, despite available equity alternatives, was a major misstep that contributed to the company's financial struggles. Raveendran emphasized that this decision was not a result of desperation, as BYJU'S had previously raised a substantial USD 5 billion.

Raveendran reflected on the lost opportunities and challenges the Bengaluru-based edtech giant faces, including regulatory hurdles and legal battles. He expressed regret over missing out on leveraging the concept of Whitehead Junior, which could have revolutionized the reach of Indian teachers, especially in teaching mathematics globally.

Additionally, Raveendran discussed the financial settlements with the BCCI and insisted that, despite the setbacks, BYJU'S has made strategic acquisitions, notably the purchase of Aakash Educational Services Ltd for nearly USD 950 million. He praised this acquisition as one of the company's best decisions, despite the tumultuous narrative surrounding some of their purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

