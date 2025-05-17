Roof Damage Halts Operations at New Ashok Nagar Station
The New Ashok Nagar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor suffered roof damage due to intense weather, prompting service halt. No injuries reported and an investigation is underway. Repairs and safety checks are prioritized before resuming services.
The New Ashok Nagar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor experienced significant disruption after a section of its steel roof was damaged by heavy rainfall and a windstorm. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) promptly released a statement confirming there were no injuries from the incident.
The sudden burst of extreme weather led authorities to suspend operations at the station as a precaution. With safety as the top priority, the NCRTC has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause and extent of the damage.
Necessary repairs are being arranged to prevent future incidents, and the station will stay closed until further notice. Services will resume only after comprehensive inspections and repairs have been concluded.
