Roof Damage Halts Operations at New Ashok Nagar Station

The New Ashok Nagar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor experienced significant disruption after a section of its steel roof was damaged by heavy rainfall and a windstorm. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) promptly released a statement confirming there were no injuries from the incident.

The sudden burst of extreme weather led authorities to suspend operations at the station as a precaution. With safety as the top priority, the NCRTC has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause and extent of the damage.

Necessary repairs are being arranged to prevent future incidents, and the station will stay closed until further notice. Services will resume only after comprehensive inspections and repairs have been concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)