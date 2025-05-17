Left Menu

Data Patterns India Delivers Robust Financial Growth

Data Patterns (India) Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 114.08 crore for Q1 2025, reflecting strong execution capabilities. The company's annual profit rose to Rs 221.81 crore. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.90 per share. Chairman SR expressed optimism for future growth and order inflows.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd has reported impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a profit after tax of Rs 114.08 crore, highlighting the company's strong execution capabilities, as stated by a senior official on Saturday.

Compared to the Rs 71.10 crore profit in the same quarter last year, this marks significant growth. For the full financial year ending March 31, 2025, profits surged to Rs 221.81 crore, up from Rs 181.69 crore the previous year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 7.90 per share. Chairman and Managing Director Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan expressed satisfaction with the revenue growth and bottom-line performance, attributing the success to strategic strength and operational excellence. He remains optimistic about future order inflows, expecting to sustain the growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

