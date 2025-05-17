Left Menu

India Imposes Port Restrictions on Bangladeshi Imports

India has announced new port restrictions on the import of certain goods, including readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification under the Commerce Ministry. However, the restrictions do not apply to goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:11 IST
India Imposes Port Restrictions on Bangladeshi Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant trade development, India has imposed restrictions on ports for the import of various goods, notably readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a body under India's Commerce Ministry, publicized this directive in an authoritative notification.

While these restrictions are set to influence trade dynamics between India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshi goods in transit through India to Nepal and Bhutan will remain unaffected by this latest regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025