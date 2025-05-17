India Imposes Port Restrictions on Bangladeshi Imports
India has announced new port restrictions on the import of certain goods, including readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification under the Commerce Ministry. However, the restrictions do not apply to goods transiting to Nepal and Bhutan.
Updated: 17-05-2025
In a significant trade development, India has imposed restrictions on ports for the import of various goods, notably readymade garments and processed food items from Bangladesh.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a body under India's Commerce Ministry, publicized this directive in an authoritative notification.
While these restrictions are set to influence trade dynamics between India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshi goods in transit through India to Nepal and Bhutan will remain unaffected by this latest regulation.
