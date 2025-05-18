Left Menu

Tragic Helicopter Collision Claims Five Lives Near Eura Airport

Two helicopters collided mid-air near Eura Airport in Finland, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. The helicopters, registered in Estonia and Austria, belonged to Estonian companies and were traveling to a hobby aviation event. An investigation is underway, involving Finnish and Estonian authorities.

A tragic helicopter collision occurred on Saturday near Eura Airport in southwestern Finland, resulting in the deaths of five people, police reported. The collision happened shortly after noon, leading to the wreckage landing approximately 700 meters from Ohikulkutie road.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Siirilä from the National Bureau of Investigation, the incident involved two helicopters, one registered in Estonia and the other in Austria. Both helicopters, belonging to Estonian companies NOBE and Eleon, were en route to a hobby aviation event.

Authorities from Finland and Estonia are actively collaborating on the investigation, led by the National Bureau of Investigation along with local police, as they seek to determine the cause of the mid-air collision.

