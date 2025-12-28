Austria-Ukraine Unite in Artistic Freedom in India

Austria and Ukraine have embarked on a groundbreaking cultural collaboration in India, infusing music, literature, and dialogues with a shared love for artistic freedom. Hosted by the Austrian Cultural Forum in New Delhi and the Ukrainian Institute, the initiative aims to enhance cross-cultural exchanges and resilience.

The program, orchestrated with support from the Embassies of Austria and Ukraine in India, was unveiled at the Austrian Embassy. Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, emphasized the cultural and diplomatic significance of the venture, highlighting agreements made between the nations' Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Austrian jazz masters Michaela Rabitsch and Robert Pawlik joined forces with Ukrainian musician Taras Filenko to blend jazz with Ukrainian classical traditions. Upcoming performances and literary engagements are planned in Delhi and Jaipur to expand the initiative, promoting multicultural understanding and dialogue.