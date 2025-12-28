Left Menu

Austria-Ukraine Unite in Artistic Freedom in India

Austria and Ukraine launched a cultural collaboration in India, focusing on music, literature, and dialogue. This initiative, supported by their embassies, blends Austrian jazz with Ukrainian classical music to foster understanding and artistic freedom. Performances will continue in Delhi and Jaipur, supporting cross-cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Austria and Ukraine have embarked on a groundbreaking cultural collaboration in India, infusing music, literature, and dialogues with a shared love for artistic freedom. Hosted by the Austrian Cultural Forum in New Delhi and the Ukrainian Institute, the initiative aims to enhance cross-cultural exchanges and resilience.

The program, orchestrated with support from the Embassies of Austria and Ukraine in India, was unveiled at the Austrian Embassy. Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, emphasized the cultural and diplomatic significance of the venture, highlighting agreements made between the nations' Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Austrian jazz masters Michaela Rabitsch and Robert Pawlik joined forces with Ukrainian musician Taras Filenko to blend jazz with Ukrainian classical traditions. Upcoming performances and literary engagements are planned in Delhi and Jaipur to expand the initiative, promoting multicultural understanding and dialogue.

