Tragedy at Brooklyn Bridge: Mexican Naval Ship Accident

A tragic maritime accident occurred as the Mexican Navy's sailing vessel, Cuauhtémoc, collided with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday night. The impact resulted in the deaths of two individuals, while 17 others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition.

The 147-foot masts of the Cuauhtémoc proved too tall for the bridge's clearance, leading to severe damage when the ship attempted to pass underneath. Fortunately, none of the cadets onboard fell into the water, but officers report that mechanical issues might be the cause of the crash.

The bridge itself, a vital link between Manhattan and Brooklyn and a historic landmark, suffered no major structural damage. The incident saw swift responses from both Mexican and U.S. authorities, with ongoing support for the injured provided by Mexico's foreign ministry.

