Reviving the Cooperative Movement: New Initiatives by Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah announces new measures to prevent financial sickness in Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and outlines plans for two lakh new PACS by 2029. The Modi government focuses on a circular economy in the dairy sector and introduces cooperative-owned companies for manufacturing equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:38 IST
Reviving the Cooperative Movement: New Initiatives by Amit Shah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic push to bolster the cooperative movement, Union Minister Amit Shah has laid out a series of initiatives aimed at preventing financial deterioration of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

Speaking at 'Sahkari Mahasammelan,' marking the International Year of Cooperatives, Shah emphasized the Modi government's ambitious plan to establish two lakh new PACS by 2029, diversified into 22 different businesses.

The initiative focuses also on promoting a circular economy in the dairy sector, with cooperative-owned companies manufacturing industry-specific equipment, aiming to revive the cooperative movement and strengthen the rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

