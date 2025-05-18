Reviving the Cooperative Movement: New Initiatives by Amit Shah

In a strategic push to bolster the cooperative movement, Union Minister Amit Shah has laid out a series of initiatives aimed at preventing financial deterioration of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

Speaking at 'Sahkari Mahasammelan,' marking the International Year of Cooperatives, Shah emphasized the Modi government's ambitious plan to establish two lakh new PACS by 2029, diversified into 22 different businesses.

The initiative focuses also on promoting a circular economy in the dairy sector, with cooperative-owned companies manufacturing industry-specific equipment, aiming to revive the cooperative movement and strengthen the rural economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)