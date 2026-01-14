India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India has made a significant stride in its dairy sector with the introduction of two high-yielding synthetic cattle breeds. Capable of producing over 3,000 kg of milk during a 10-month lactation period, these breeds outperform indigenous varieties, which average between 1,000-2,000 kg.

The newly registered synthetic breeds, Karan Fries and Vrindavani, were announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a recent event organized by ICAR-NBAGR. These innovations bring the total number of registered livestock and poultry breeds in India to 246.

Developed by the National Dairy Research Institute and ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, these breeds are part of a broader initiative to enhance agricultural production and conservation of indigenous species. The move is seen as pivotal for India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision and addresses pressing climate change challenges.

