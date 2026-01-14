Left Menu

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India has introduced two high-yield synthetic cattle breeds, Karan Fries and Vrindavani, significantly boosting milk production above indigenous breeds. Agriculture Minister presented registration certificates for 16 new livestock and poultry breeds, pushing the total to 246. The initiative forms part of efforts for the country's agricultural improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:50 IST
  • India

India has made a significant stride in its dairy sector with the introduction of two high-yielding synthetic cattle breeds. Capable of producing over 3,000 kg of milk during a 10-month lactation period, these breeds outperform indigenous varieties, which average between 1,000-2,000 kg.

The newly registered synthetic breeds, Karan Fries and Vrindavani, were announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a recent event organized by ICAR-NBAGR. These innovations bring the total number of registered livestock and poultry breeds in India to 246.

Developed by the National Dairy Research Institute and ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, these breeds are part of a broader initiative to enhance agricultural production and conservation of indigenous species. The move is seen as pivotal for India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision and addresses pressing climate change challenges.

