Stalled Trade Awaits Green Light: Border Haats Hold Promise for India-Bangladesh

The opening of two border haats located along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya is delayed. These haats are important for regional trade, facilitating direct exchanges between locals. While an interim government in Bangladesh impedes progress, locals express hope for resumed bilateral cooperation and economic benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 18-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 17:58 IST
Trade between India and Bangladesh remains halted as government approvals for opening two border haats in Meghalaya face delays. These haats, set up in Balat and Kalaichar, are essential for formalising cross-border trade.

The stalls, mainly serving as platforms for locals to exchange goods, remain inactive amid ongoing discussions with Bangladesh's interim government, which took office recently.

Residents express optimism, acknowledging the critical role these haats play in bolstering local economies, especially those living along the border who rely on this trade for fresh produce and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

