Left Menu

Paris-Orly Faces Major Disruptions Amid Air Traffic Control Breakdown

Paris-Orly airport experienced a significant reduction in flights due to a breakdown in air traffic control systems. Airlines were instructed to cut flights by 40% on Sunday evening. The incident resulted in cancellations and delays for numerous international and domestic flights, affecting thousands of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:34 IST
Paris-Orly Faces Major Disruptions Amid Air Traffic Control Breakdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant disruption, Paris-Orly airport faced a 40% reduction in flights after a breakdown in air traffic control systems, as instructed by France's civil aviation authority, DGAC.

The DGAC announced that the reduction was necessary but did not disclose the breakdown's cause. The agency emphasized that its teams are fully engaged in restoring normal operations swiftly.

This incident led to the cancellation of flights to multiple international destinations, including Spain and the US, impacting a significant number of passengers traversing the busy airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025