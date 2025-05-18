Paris-Orly Faces Major Disruptions Amid Air Traffic Control Breakdown

In a significant disruption, Paris-Orly airport faced a 40% reduction in flights after a breakdown in air traffic control systems, as instructed by France's civil aviation authority, DGAC.

The DGAC announced that the reduction was necessary but did not disclose the breakdown's cause. The agency emphasized that its teams are fully engaged in restoring normal operations swiftly.

This incident led to the cancellation of flights to multiple international destinations, including Spain and the US, impacting a significant number of passengers traversing the busy airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)