Tragedy on the East River: Cuauhtémoc's Brooklyn Bridge Collision

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday night when the Mexican Navy's sailing ship, Cuauhtémoc, collided with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and injured 17 others, as confirmed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The ship's towering 147-foot masts were too high to pass beneath the bridge, leading to their collapse. The Mexican Navy reported that 22 people on board were injured, with 19 receiving medical care and three in critical condition. No one fell into the water, eliminating the need for rescue operations.

The bridge, built in 1883, sustained no significant damage, and traffic resumed following an inspection. The training vessel, named after the last Aztec emperor, was departing New York for Iceland. Mechanical issues are believed to be the cause of the tragic collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)