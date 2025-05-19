Brooklyn Bridge Collision: Mexican Navy Tall Ship Tragedy

A tragic collision between a Mexican navy tall ship, the Cuauhtemoc, and the Brooklyn Bridge has resulted in the deaths of two sailors and injuries to 19 others. The ship, part of a goodwill tour, was navigating the East River under challenging conditions when it struck the iconic bridge.

The incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, with questions surrounding the role of a tugboat escort that may have left prematurely. Footage of the collision suggests the ship lost engine control, leading to the fatal crash.

Authorities emphasize the cooperation between U.S. and Mexican officials in the ongoing investigation, assessing factors like tide timing and tugboat assistance. The event has highlighted potential risks for future maritime events in New York harbor.

(With inputs from agencies.)