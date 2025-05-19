Tragic Train Incident Leaves Two Dead, One Missing in Northern Ohio

In a tragic incident in northern Ohio, two individuals lost their lives and another is reported missing after being struck by a train on Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. in Fremont, situated between Toledo and Cleveland along Lake Erie. Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed the fatalities, as emergency teams scour the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge to locate the missing person.

The bridge has been closed, and the public is advised to avoid the area as a multi-agency law enforcement effort is underway to manage the situation.

