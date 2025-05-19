Left Menu

Mixed Economic Signals Send Asian and US Markets into Tumble

Asian shares fell amid mixed Chinese economic data and U.S. tariff impacts. Concerns rose over U.S. debt and economic policies following a credit rating downgrade. The tariff war affects consumer sentiment, with analysts closely watching spending trends. Global markets showed mixed results, with key economic meetings ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 07:52 IST
Mixed Economic Signals Send Asian and US Markets into Tumble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares took a dip on Monday as diverse Chinese economic indicators painted a worrisome picture of the struggling domestic economy, compounded by U.S. tariffs affecting exports. Meanwhile, U.S. shares and the dollar slipped, causing Treasury yields to rise following a Moody's downgrade of the country's credit rating.

Concerns about the U.S.'s towering $36 trillion debt are mounting as Republicans press for substantial tax cuts, potentially increasing debt by up to $5 trillion. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brushed off the downgrade but warned trade partners of maximum tariffs without fair trade deals.

Markets are sensitive to tariff impacts on consumer sentiment, with eyes on retail sector earnings. The Reserve Bank of Australia is poised to cut rates, while the euro gains from stability concerns regarding U.S. policies. Global markets and commodities show mixed trends amid this economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025