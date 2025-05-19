Left Menu

Bridging the Financial Divide: MSME Credit Gap Solutions

A SIDBI report reveals a significant credit gap of Rs 30 lakh crore in India's MSME sector. While credit supply has increased, segments like services and women-owned businesses still face major challenges. Growth in digital lending and government policies are seen as potential solutions.

Updated: 19-05-2025 09:54 IST
A utensil manufacturing MSME unit in Jammu & Kashmir. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in India is grappling with an alarming credit gap, estimated at Rs 30 lakh crore, or around 24% of the total credit demand, as highlighted by a recent Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) report.

The report notes that despite a noticeable upswing in credit supply to MSMEs, the gap remains substantial, especially for women-owned businesses, which face a 35% gap, and the services sector, which sees a 27% shortfall.

The findings emphasize the urgent need for policy intervention, particularly for women-led enterprises and services. With increased digital lending and market formalization, experts are optimistic about bridging this gap, banking on government support for digital adoption and infrastructure improvement.

