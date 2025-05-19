Bridging the Financial Divide: MSME Credit Gap Solutions

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in India is grappling with an alarming credit gap, estimated at Rs 30 lakh crore, or around 24% of the total credit demand, as highlighted by a recent Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) report.

The report notes that despite a noticeable upswing in credit supply to MSMEs, the gap remains substantial, especially for women-owned businesses, which face a 35% gap, and the services sector, which sees a 27% shortfall.

The findings emphasize the urgent need for policy intervention, particularly for women-led enterprises and services. With increased digital lending and market formalization, experts are optimistic about bridging this gap, banking on government support for digital adoption and infrastructure improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)