India-Maldives Forge Maritime Connectivity with Landmark MoUs

India and the Maldives have signed 13 MoUs to enhance ferry services in the Maldives with a grant of MVR 100 million under the HICDP Phase III. The initiative aims to boost maritime connectivity and improve community livelihoods, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

India and the Maldives have reached a new milestone in their partnership by signing 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing ferry services in the island nation. The agreements, supported by a grant of MVR 100 million under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III, were formalized in a ceremony at the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The initiative is designed to expand maritime connectivity and promote community livelihood improvements across the Maldives. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Khaleel and the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, represented the two governments, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the countries.

According to Maldivian officials, this development marks substantial progress in establishing a nationwide high-speed ferry network, now reaching 81 islands in nine atolls. These projects aim to deliver lasting socio-economic benefits and reflect both nations' commitment to robust, friendly relations. Completion of the projects is expected by the end of the year, ahead of the initial 2027 target.

