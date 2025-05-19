China Urges U.S. for Stable Economic Policies After Moody's Downgrade

On Monday, China appealed to the United States to adopt prudent policy measures to maintain global financial stability and protect investor interests. This announcement followed the downgrade of America's sovereign credit rating by Moody's.

The downgrade reflects apprehensions about the growing U.S. national debt, a concern that resonates globally. The credit agency's decision has prompted discussions on how such financial shifts could affect international markets.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson addressed these concerns during a daily press briefing, underscoring the necessity for the U.S. to uphold stability in its economic policies to prevent adverse ripple effects in the international financial ecosystem.

