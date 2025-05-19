Eurozone Bond Yields Respond to U.S. Credit Rating Turmoil

Euro zone government bond yields inched higher on Monday, reflecting the influence of U.S. Treasury movements after Moody's downgraded the U.S. credit rating, sparking concerns over future fiscal policies. The downgrade could complicate President Donald Trump's plans for tax cuts.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the downgrade, asserting that the Trump administration would ensure U.S. economic growth surpasses its debt levels. Germany's 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 2.60%, after reaching 2.70% last week, the highest since April.

Hauke Siemssen, rate strategist at Commerzbank, remarked that Moody's downgrade highlights fiscal challenges and could affect U.S. Treasuries before a 20-year auction. U.S. Treasury yields rose by 7.5 basis points in early London trade, climbing to 4.51% after a decrease last Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)