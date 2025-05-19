Left Menu

Parijat Industries Unveils Innovative Herbicide Solutions for Major Crops

Parijat Industries India introduces three new herbicides—VOSTRIX, LUKARIO, and ZORYA—tailored for weed management in crucial crops like soybean, groundnut, maize, and sugarcane. These products, developed with extensive field research, are designed to enhance agronomic efficiency and crop safety across different agro-climatic zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:36 IST
Boosting Farmer Productivity: Parijat Introduces Innovative Weed Control Solutions. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parijat Industries India has launched three pioneering herbicides—VOSTRIX, LUKARIO, and ZORYA—targeted at improving weed management across several major crops.

VOSTRIX, a patented formulation, offers broad-spectrum weed control for soybean and groundnut fields, specifically addressing both broadleaf and narrow-leaf varieties. LUKARIO, specialized for narrow-leaf weed control, reinforces Parijat's commitment to helping farmers maintain cleaner fields with optimized nutrient use.

ZORYA, utilizing HPPD chemistry, is tailored for maize and sugarcane crops, promising extended weed control and superior crop management. Developed after thorough field evaluations, these products cater to specific agronomic needs and are positioned to broaden Parijat's market presence in multiple crop segments.

With distribution through an established network and plans for phased availability, Parijat Industries continues its mission to boost agricultural productivity through innovation and sustainable practices. The company remains at the forefront of developing integrated agrochemical solutions for both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

