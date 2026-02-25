Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Statewide Agitation Against US Trade Deal

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee plans a statewide agitation against a trade agreement with the US, claiming it harms local farmers, traders, and industries. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra announced the campaign, supported by national leaders, to oppose the agreement both within and outside legislative venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:05 IST
Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Statewide Agitation Against US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) convened a significant meeting at its state headquarters on Wednesday to strategize a statewide protest against a newly signed trade agreement between the Indian government and the United States. Leading the meeting, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for purportedly succumbing to American pressure in agreeing to a deal that, according to him, jeopardizes the welfare of farmers, traders, and industrialists across Rajasthan.

Dotasra promised a robust opposition from the Congress party, spearheaded by a major farmers' meeting set to take place in Sri Ganganagar on March 9. This event aims to rally support, with notable Congress figures including national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expected to participate.

Accusations of the central government's neglect of agriculture and related industries were echoed by AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He urged party workers to consolidate their efforts in protesting the agreement. Echoing these sentiments, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, articulated the Congress's intent to challenge the agreement both within parliamentary forums and through grassroots mobilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

 India
2
Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

 Global
3
Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

 India
4
Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026