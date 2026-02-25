Rajasthan Congress Gears Up for Statewide Agitation Against US Trade Deal

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) convened a significant meeting at its state headquarters on Wednesday to strategize a statewide protest against a newly signed trade agreement between the Indian government and the United States. Leading the meeting, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for purportedly succumbing to American pressure in agreeing to a deal that, according to him, jeopardizes the welfare of farmers, traders, and industrialists across Rajasthan.

Dotasra promised a robust opposition from the Congress party, spearheaded by a major farmers' meeting set to take place in Sri Ganganagar on March 9. This event aims to rally support, with notable Congress figures including national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expected to participate.

Accusations of the central government's neglect of agriculture and related industries were echoed by AICC in-charge for Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He urged party workers to consolidate their efforts in protesting the agreement. Echoing these sentiments, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, articulated the Congress's intent to challenge the agreement both within parliamentary forums and through grassroots mobilization.

