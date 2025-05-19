Rippling Expands Footprint with New Bengaluru Office

San Francisco-headquartered Rippling has unveiled its plans on Monday to expand its operations in Bengaluru by opening a second office. This strategic move includes doubling its workforce in the country over the next three years.

The new Bengaluru office, located at Embassy Tech Village, spans over 100,000 square feet and will accommodate teams from engineering, product, sales, and customer support. This expansion underscores India's importance as Rippling's largest office outside the U.S. headquarters.

With a valuation of USD 16.8 billion, Rippling aims to boost its employee count in India from 1,000 to 2,000. Established in 2016, the company now operates offices globally, including locations in New York, Austin, London, Dublin, Sydney, and Bengaluru.

