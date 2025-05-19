Left Menu

Rippling Expands Footprint with New Bengaluru Office

San Francisco's Rippling announces a new office in Bengaluru, aiming to double its Indian workforce in three years. Their 100,000 square feet office serves as a major hub for engineering, product, sales, and support teams, contributing significantly to their global product initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

San Francisco-headquartered Rippling has unveiled its plans on Monday to expand its operations in Bengaluru by opening a second office. This strategic move includes doubling its workforce in the country over the next three years.

The new Bengaluru office, located at Embassy Tech Village, spans over 100,000 square feet and will accommodate teams from engineering, product, sales, and customer support. This expansion underscores India's importance as Rippling's largest office outside the U.S. headquarters.

With a valuation of USD 16.8 billion, Rippling aims to boost its employee count in India from 1,000 to 2,000. Established in 2016, the company now operates offices globally, including locations in New York, Austin, London, Dublin, Sydney, and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

