Lodha Developers Boosts Expansion with Aggressive Land Acquisitions
Lodha Developers Ltd's net debt rose 15% to Rs 6,170 crore in Q3 2025-26 due to aggressive land acquisitions. The company expanded its real estate footprint by acquiring five land parcels in key regions, with a revenue potential of Rs 33,800 crore. Sales bookings increased, target set at Rs 21,000 crore.
- Country:
- India
Lodha Developers Ltd has reported a 15% rise in net debt during the October-December period, reaching Rs 6,170 crore. This increase is attributed to the company's aggressive acquisition of land parcels aimed at expanding their business.
The company, a leader in India's real estate sector, acquired five land parcels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. These developments hold a projected revenue potential of Rs 33,800 crore.
Lodha Developers, with partnerships like the recent collaboration with MRG Group, has solidified its presence in Delhi-NCR. The firm aims to achieve Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings this fiscal year, building upon its 110 million square feet of delivered real estate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions
Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Bengaluru Metro Fare Hikes: A Political And Financial Quagmire
Azim Premji Foundation and Karnataka Government Join Hands for Bengaluru Hospital
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.