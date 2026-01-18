Lodha Developers Boosts Expansion with Aggressive Land Acquisitions

Lodha Developers Ltd has reported a 15% rise in net debt during the October-December period, reaching Rs 6,170 crore. This increase is attributed to the company's aggressive acquisition of land parcels aimed at expanding their business.

The company, a leader in India's real estate sector, acquired five land parcels in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. These developments hold a projected revenue potential of Rs 33,800 crore.

Lodha Developers, with partnerships like the recent collaboration with MRG Group, has solidified its presence in Delhi-NCR. The firm aims to achieve Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings this fiscal year, building upon its 110 million square feet of delivered real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)