Supreme Court Rejects Telecom Giants' Plea for AGR Dues Waiver

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday turned down requests from telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel, and Tata Teleservices for a waiver of their hefty adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, sharply criticized the petitions, calling them 'misconceived' and expressed alarm at their presentation, noting it was unexpected from multinational companies.

Vodafone, which sought a waiver of about Rs 30,000 crore, faces severe financial challenges if compelled to pay AGR dues over the next six years, the court heard. Despite government intervention, the court refused appeals to dismiss previous judgments or alter the payment schedule established in the 2020 order.

(With inputs from agencies.)