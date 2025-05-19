SEPC Limited Announces Rs35 Crore Rights Issue Amidst New Contracts

SEPC Limited, formerly known as Shriram EPC Ltd, is set to raise Rs35 crore through a Rights Issue, as approved by its Board of Directors on May 13, 2025. The initiative marks a significant move in the EPC services sector.

The Rights Issue entails 34.98 crore partly paid-up equity shares, with a face value of Rs10 each. Payment is structured in two installments; shareholders will pay Rs5 upon application, with the balance due at the first and final call. The Record Date to determine eligibility is Friday, May 23, 2025. The subscription period will run from June 9 to June 23, 2025, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe to 11 Rights Equity Shares for every 50 fully paid-up shares held.

In related developments, SEPC Limited has also penned five new contracts with Bajaj Energy Private Limited, valued at Rs18 million. These contracts involve the maintenance of five power plants in Uttar Pradesh. This expansion into additional operational facets reflects SEPC's commitment to enhancing its sectoral presence. Among its stakeholders, Domestic Institutional Investors hold a significant 25.16% share.

(With inputs from agencies.)