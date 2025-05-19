Desco Infratech's Impressive FY25: 173% PAT Growth Boosts Infrastructure Clout

Desco Infratech Limited has unveiled an exceptional financial performance for the fiscal year 2025, marked by a staggering 173% increase in Profit After Tax (PAT). The company also reported a significant 148% rise in EBITDA, reaching Rs13.35 crore, as its revenue from operations surged 102% year-on-year to Rs59.45 crore.

Strengthening its financial stamina, Desco's net worth skyrocketed by 386% to Rs58.88 crore, complemented by a robust order book valued at Rs270 crore as of April 2025. This bolsters its fast-growing status within the infrastructure sector. The company's impressive revenue growth of 102% in FY25 is attributed to successful project executions in City Gas Distribution (CGD) and infrastructure contracts, supported by a strong order pipeline.

During the same year, the company enhanced its reputation by winning the Adani Samarthan Award for safety excellence in Faridabad and expanding its client portfolio across Public Sector Units such as BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL, thereby cementing its standing in the CGD sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)