Cautious Optimism Prevails in India's Real Estate Market Amid Global Uncertainty

The Real Estate Sentiment Index for Q1 2025 reveals a cautiously optimistic outlook among India's real estate stakeholders, even as global economic uncertainties loom. Released by Knight Frank and NAREDCO, the report indicates a slight dip in sentiment scores, highlighting guarded optimism.

The index shows a current sentiment score of 54, down from 59 in the previous quarter. Despite this decline, 93% of developers and financial institutions expect residential prices to stabilize or improve, with 67% foreseeing stability or growth in new launches.

Stakeholders remain generally positive given the global trade tensions and regional volatility. Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, emphasized the sector's resilience, stating that the continued optimism underscores the strength and adaptability of India's real estate market.

