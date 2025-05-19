Left Menu

Dinesh Shahra Foundation Pays Tribute to Swami Sivananda Maharaj in Varanasi

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation commemorated Swami Sivananda Maharaj's exceptional life at his Varanasi Ashram. Thousands attended the tribute event which included various forms of seva reflecting Swamiji's service-oriented life. Dr. Dinesh Shahra participated, recalling his impactful encounter with Swamiji and espousing the Foundation's commitment to spiritual and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:11 IST
Dinesh Shahra Foundation Pays Tribute to Swami Sivananda Maharaj at Varanasi Ashram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), led by industrialist and philanthropist Dr. Dinesh Shahra, honored the memory of Swami Sivananda Maharaj at his Ashram in Varanasi. The event, attended by thousands from across India, commemorated Swamiji's remarkable 128-year life dedicated to yoga and selfless service.

Attendees, including Swamiji's disciples and other saints, participated in various seva activities, such as feeding the hungry and distributing alms, which encapsulated the essence of service and devotion that Swamiji embodied. Dr. Shahra joined in these offerings and shared in the devotional singing, reflecting on the deep spiritual connection with Swamiji.

Having met Swami Sivananda Maharaj personally, Dr. Shahra spoke of Swamiji's compelling presence and his dedication to the timeless values of Sanatan Dharma—love, compassion, and selflessness. The DSF continues to draw inspiration from such spiritual leaders, actively pursuing projects that promote India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

