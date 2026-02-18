Left Menu

ISKCON: A Beacon of Sanatan Dharma and Humanitarian Service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised ISKCON for its global influence in promoting Sanatan Dharma and providing humanitarian aid. Speaking at ISKCON's headquarters in Mayapur, he expressed his admiration as a devotee of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, highlighting the legacy and efforts of the spiritual center in disaster relief, education, and health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayapur | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:32 IST
During a visit to ISKCON's headquarters in Mayapur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the organization's significant role in spreading 'Sanatan Dharma' worldwide. His visit, though not in an official capacity, was as a follower of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, he emphasized, acknowledging ISKCON's broad-ranging impact.

Shah lauded ISKCON for its extensive social welfare activities, detailing its swift response during calamities and its consistent support through food distribution, education, and healthcare initiatives. As he addressed the 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur, he highlighted the organization's legacy and humanitarian influence.

Additionally, Shah noted the accessibility of the Bhagavad Gita published by ISKCON, praising its reach across diverse demographics. His recognition of ISKCON underscored the spiritual and social work conducted by the organization across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

