Transforming Maharashtra's RTO Lands: A Vision for Development

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is spearheading efforts to develop land owned by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This strategy is aimed at maximizing revenue while also preventing slum encroachment on RTO properties.

During the inauguration of a new Sub-Regional Transport Office building in Kalyan, Sarnaik stressed the need for utilizing the RTO-owned lands effectively. Proposing a PPP model, he aims to optimize departmental benefits and secure the land from encroachments.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde highlighted the RTO's crucial role in state development and promised full support in upgrading facilities for RTO and ST transport staff. Implementing advanced technology is also part of the plan to enhance road safety and administrative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)