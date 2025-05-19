Left Menu

Restaurant Brands Asia on a Growth Spurt in India

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, India's Burger King master franchisee, reported a reduced net loss in Q4 2025 to Rs 60.44 crore. Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 632.55 crore. The company expanded its presence to 513 restaurants and introduced 113 new BK Cafes, focusing on value offerings and growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:53 IST
Restaurant Brands Asia on a Growth Spurt in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the entity holding the master franchise for Burger King in India, on Monday reported a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 60.44 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This is a significant improvement from the Rs 92.1 crore net loss recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Throughout the quarter, the company's consolidated revenue from operations climbed to Rs 632.55 crore, surpassing the Rs 597.14 crore garnered in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter increased slightly to Rs 700.82 crore from Rs 693.85 crore in the previous fiscal year's same quarter.

Focusing on aggressive expansion, the company reported a 5.1% rise in same-store sales, aided by a strategic emphasis on value offerings. Restaurant Brands Asia expanded its footprint in India, increasing its count to 513 restaurants, and adding 113 'BK Cafes' to both new and existing locations, bringing the total to 464 cafes. According to CEO Rajeev Varman, the company plans to expand to 800 Burger King outlets in India by FY29, leveraging strong customer value propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025