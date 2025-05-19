Restaurant Brands Asia on a Growth Spurt in India

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the entity holding the master franchise for Burger King in India, on Monday reported a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 60.44 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This is a significant improvement from the Rs 92.1 crore net loss recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Throughout the quarter, the company's consolidated revenue from operations climbed to Rs 632.55 crore, surpassing the Rs 597.14 crore garnered in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter increased slightly to Rs 700.82 crore from Rs 693.85 crore in the previous fiscal year's same quarter.

Focusing on aggressive expansion, the company reported a 5.1% rise in same-store sales, aided by a strategic emphasis on value offerings. Restaurant Brands Asia expanded its footprint in India, increasing its count to 513 restaurants, and adding 113 'BK Cafes' to both new and existing locations, bringing the total to 464 cafes. According to CEO Rajeev Varman, the company plans to expand to 800 Burger King outlets in India by FY29, leveraging strong customer value propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)