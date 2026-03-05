Left Menu

Airstrike Claims Life of Key Iraqi Commander

A commander from the Iran-backed group Islamic Resistance in Iraq was killed in an airstrike south of Baghdad, along with his driver. The attack targeted their vehicle, police have confirmed.

Updated: 05-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:42 IST
  • Iraq

A commander from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group composed of Iran-backed armed factions, was killed in an airstrike on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The strike targeted the vehicle transporting the commander and his driver south of Baghdad, resulting in both of their deaths.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and violence involving armed factions in the region.

