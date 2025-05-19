Tragedy at Mahipalpur: Swift Police Action After Fatal Bus Accident

A tragic incident unfolded near Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi when a man lost his life after being run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus. The victim, Nain Singh from Rangpuri, was deboarding when the driver unexpectedly accelerated.

Witnessing the tragedy, a patrolling head constable pursued the bus. His prompt action successfully led to the arrest of the driver, Mahendra Singh, shortly after the incident. Nain Singh was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Authorities confirmed that a case has been filed at Vasant Kunj South police station, and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is ongoing to establish all circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)