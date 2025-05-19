Left Menu

Tragedy at Mahipalpur: Swift Police Action After Fatal Bus Accident

A tragic accident near Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi resulted in the death of Nain Singh, who was run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus. Police swiftly arrested the driver, Mahendra Singh, following a chase led by a head constable. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:04 IST
A tragic incident unfolded near Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi when a man lost his life after being run over by a Rajasthan roadways bus. The victim, Nain Singh from Rangpuri, was deboarding when the driver unexpectedly accelerated.

Witnessing the tragedy, a patrolling head constable pursued the bus. His prompt action successfully led to the arrest of the driver, Mahendra Singh, shortly after the incident. Nain Singh was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Authorities confirmed that a case has been filed at Vasant Kunj South police station, and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is ongoing to establish all circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

