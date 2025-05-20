Left Menu

GM Halts Vehicle Exports to China Amid Tariff Negotiations

General Motors has decided to stop shipping vehicles to China from the United States, citing significant economic changes. The Durant Guild, GM's premium import business, will be restructured as part of this decision. The move follows ongoing tariff and trade discussions between the U.S. and China.

Updated: 20-05-2025 03:25 IST
GM Halts Vehicle Exports to China Amid Tariff Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors has announced a suspension of its vehicle exports to China from the United States, as trade discussions between the two countries continue.

Through its Durant Guild premium import division, GM's exports to China made up less than 0.1% of its sales in the region. The company cited significant economic changes as the reason for the decision and plans to restructure The Durant Guild while optimizing GM China's operations.

This comes after previous import tariffs of over 100% were lowered for a 90-day period. GM's decision follows a similar move by Ford Motor earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

