GM Halts Vehicle Exports to China Amid Tariff Negotiations

General Motors has announced a suspension of its vehicle exports to China from the United States, as trade discussions between the two countries continue.

Through its Durant Guild premium import division, GM's exports to China made up less than 0.1% of its sales in the region. The company cited significant economic changes as the reason for the decision and plans to restructure The Durant Guild while optimizing GM China's operations.

This comes after previous import tariffs of over 100% were lowered for a 90-day period. GM's decision follows a similar move by Ford Motor earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)