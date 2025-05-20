Global Trade Woes Cast Shadow on Indian Indices Despite Green Opening

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note Monday, shadowed by global tariff issues linked to US policies. Despite this, resilience was noted as sectoral indices began trading in the green.

The Nifty 50 saw a marginal gain, opening at 24,996.20, while the BSE Sensex rose by 47.73 points, reflecting broad market stability. Concerns over President Trump's trade strategies persist, tilting global investor sentiment cautiously amid fiscal headwinds.

These tariff implementations are affecting global trade, impacting financial markets, including India's. Market expert Ajay Bagga highlighted emerging markets' intertwined fate with the US economy, emphasizing the need for the US to stave off a downturn as shifts in asset allocations commence.

Further pressure arose from the US political scene, with strong opposition to Moody's credit rating downgrade, creating ripples in global markets. US stock futures showcased volatility but closed positively, while Treasury yields demonstrated fluctuation, hinting at underlying economic shifts.

Sectoral gains were led by Nifty Realty and IT, with Nifty Auto and PSU Bank shares also showing progress. Meanwhile, broader Asian markets reflected a similar trend, showcasing resilience amid an uncertain global economic climate.

